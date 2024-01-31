Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo has shared an interesting love story of how he met his wife.

While working in a bank as an accountant, he said a nice lady came to deposit money and instantly felt attracted.

He said he felt an instant attraction to her, describing it as love at first sight.

“It was love at first sight when I saw her at the bank. I couldn’t help but admire her corporate elegance” Mr. Akpaloo said.

The love-struck politician said he intentionally bumped into the lady to have an opportunity to talk to her.

“I intentionally made a move to break the ice by ‘accidentally’ bumping into her. Sometimes, you have to create the opportunity. From there, we began dating and eventually got married” he added.

Mr. Akpaloo said he later travelled to the United States, and within six months, she joined him, had six children and the rest was history.

The LPG leader eulogised his wife for being a pillar and a wonderful partner in his life.

Kofi Akpaloo shared his love story on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Mr Akpaloo shared the story as part of Adom FM’s special Valentine’s Day promotion titled Kyerɛ wo dɔ under the theme, Ɔdɔ ahyɛaseɛ, which loosely translates as ‘the beginning of love’.

Kyerɛ wo dɔ aims to celebrate love by inviting listeners to share their love stories with the world, specifically about how they met their partners.

By participating in the campaign, listeners will stand a chance of winning many prizes with a select group of couples to be celebrated at a special event on Valentine’s Day.

You can also participate by capturing and sharing your story in a brief voice note or video via WhatsApp to 054 010 6467.

You may also upload your voice or video recording on your personal Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok pages and tag Adom1063fm with the hashtag #KyereWoDo.

