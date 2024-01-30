The Ghana Statistical Service’s 2022 Demographic Health Survey has revealed that, approximately 5 percent of Ghanaian men are not circumcised.

This equates to about 835,000 individuals in Ghana.

The survey, which delves into various aspects including the prevalence of HIV/AIDS-related behaviors, STDs, health insurance, and health coverage, also indicates that 95% of Ghanaian men aged 15-49 have undergone circumcision, with much of this attributed to religious, traditional, and cultural reasons.

The Acting Director of Demography at the Ghana Statistical Service, Godwin Odei Gyebi said this comprehensive array of indicators will furnish valuable insights into the health and well-being of the populace.

These insights will aid in assessing progress towards Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets.

