A Nigerian Lady simply identified as Kemi, has taken her life after an interview she granted recounting how she used to have sex with dogs surfaced online.

Kemi was on a podcast where she spoke of how she was sexually molested by family members and how that turned her into a sexually depraved person.

Nike said she became so sexually insatiable that she had to get two dogs to perform oral sex on her.

In the interview, Nike whose face was covered for privacy’s sake, said;

‘’Sometimes I will just feel horny. Then I went to buy a dog. Even when I was in school. In my room I will have to lock my room and start using finger on myself. Up till now, I am still feeling it to a point I have to get myself two dogs. I will just sleep my bed, open my laps and I will call the dog to start licking it. The problem is after doing this, I will start crying and start asking myself why am I even doing this. I will start cursing myself. Sometimes I don’t even want to have sex with any man.”

Nike left a note before she died in which she stated that she was thankful she had the opportunity to share her story as she wouldn’t be ‘going’ with her pain and sorry.

She said she forgives her mum despite failing in her motherly duty towards her.