The Ghana Police Service has described as false claims by National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia that the arrest of some three persons for possession of firearms at Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East Constituency was based on an order from above.

“We would like to categorically state that the claims are false and without any bases. None of the officers mentioned in the video has at any point in time made any such pronouncement” a statement from the Police said.

Mr. Asiedu Nketia following the release of NDC parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East constituency, Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor claimed her arrest was politically motivated.

He alleged that, the Accra Regional Police Commander, the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Inspector-General of Police had indicated to him that the arrest was based on an order from above.

But the Police has vehemently denied the assertion by the NDC Chairman.

The Police explained that, all three suspects were arrested when a Pump Action gun with four rounds of ammunition was found in their vehicle at the offices of the Electoral Commission at Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East constituency of the Central region.

They have subsequently been cautioned and granted bail.

Below is the full statement