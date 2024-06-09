The Ghana Police Service has cautioned the Parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Awutu Senya East constituency, Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor on the offence of transfer of firearms without authority.

Other suspects, Abdulai Aziz and Mustapha Mohammed have been cautioned on the offence of possession of firearms without authority.

This was after they were arrested when a Pump Action gun with four rounds of ammunition was found in their vehicle at the offices of the Electoral Commission at Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East constituency of the Central region.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, 6th June 2024, the court remanded into Police custody, to reappear on 19th June, 2024, suspect Usman Haruna for stabbing one person during the disturbances at the office of the Electoral Commission at Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East constituency.

Police investigations are ongoing, while the case docket is being forwarded to the Office of the Attorney-General for study and advice.

Below is an update from the Ghana Police Service