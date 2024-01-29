The Commissioner of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah has admitted that he has been working without contract.

The GRA Boss came under scrutiny at the Public Account Committee sitting on Monday, January 29, 2024, when the Minority in Parliament raised concerns over a matter concerning his retirement.

Taking his turn to probe the GRA on what he describes as a matter of public interest, Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George inquired from the GRA Boss whether he working on a contract, two years after his mandatory 65 years retirement age.

Some members of the majority on the committee took an objection to the question, arguing that it was out of order, resulting in a prolonged disagreement between the two sides of the committee.

Chairman of the committee Dr James Klutse Avedzi adjourned sitting for 45 minutes due to a sudden malfunctioning of the public address systems in the committee room.

Reacting to the question after the break, Rev. Ammishaddai said, “I turned 62 in October 2023.”

Asked whether he has been working on contract, Reverend Ammishaddai responded, “Mr Chairman, as far as I know, a letter was sent to the board for me to continue working until it is sorted out with the Ministry of Finance and the appointing authority.”

Speaking to the media after the sitting, Sam George described the continuous stay of the GRA Commissioner as unconstitutional, asking the President to do right by the constitution.

He said he would be forced to raise the issue on the floor of Parliament upon resumption if the president fails.