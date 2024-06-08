A landlord, Kpesenu Jerry has been allegedly beaten to death while in Police custody in Keta in the Volta region.

He was reportedly arrested when an electrician who had gone to Jerry’s house to fix an air conditioner for a tenant lodged a complaint.

According to reports, whiles in custody, Mr. Kpesenu had a misunderstanding with some Police officers believed to be with the Keta Municipal Police Command.

They reportedly assaulted him, leading to his sudden demise.

A cousin of the deceased, confirmed this unfortunate incident to Adom News correspondent, Odehyeba Owusu Job.

Meanwhile, the Volta Regional Crime Officer has said the Regional Command has received information about the incident.

They have commenced investigations into the matter.

