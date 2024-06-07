The Kasoa Ofaakor Circuit Court has remanded into Police custody, 10 landguards who were arraigned on Friday, June 7, 2024.

The court presided over by His Lordship Isaac Oheneba Kufuor has ordered the suspects to reappear on 21st June 2024.

The adjournment was after the Police pleaded with the court for more time to complete investigations.

The Central East Regional Police Command arrested the 10 landguards and retrieved cutlasses and axes at Asabaham in the Ga South Municipality.

The Police said on May 23, 2024, the complainant reported to the Central East Regional Police in Kasoa that Morton City Real Estate owns 49.640 acres of land situated at Asabaham, which they sell to clients for development.

However, in recent months, their clients have been attacked by men from unknown locations.

These men have been seizing the tools of workers, carrying cutlasses and guns, and threatening the workers to either pay money or leave the sites.

On June 6, 2024, an intelligence-led operation by the Central East Regional Police resulted in the arrest of the accused persons at Asabaham.

