The Central East Regional Police Command has arrested 10 land guards while retrieving cutlasses and axes at Asabaham in the Ga South Municipality.

The accused persons are Ali Razak, 34, a farmer from Atoma; Mohammed Salis, 41, a farmer from Atoma; Mohammed Amin, 30, a farmer from Atoma; Yussif Yakubu, 31, a farmer from Atoma; Manam Mubarak, 30, a farmer from Atoma; Habib Abdullai, 31, a farmer from Atoma; Samuel Ametrona, 26, a farmer from Atoma; Abdul Madid Adam, 35, from Atoma; Iddrissu Yakubu, 30, a farmer from Atoma; Nii Attoh Emmanuel, 42, a commercial driver from Atoma; and Isaac Boadu, 43, a taxi driver from Freetown, Kasoa.

The Police said on May 23, 2024, the complainant reported to the Central East Regional Police in Kasoa that Morton City Real Estate owns 49.640 acres of land situated at Asabaham, which they sell to clients for development.

However, in recent months, their clients have been attacked by men from unknown locations.

These men have been seizing the tools of workers, carrying cutlasses and guns, and threatening the workers to either pay money or leave the sites.

On June 6, 2024, an intelligence-led operation by the Central East Regional Police resulted in the arrest of the accused persons at Asabaham.

Information gathered indicates that, after the arrest, cutlasses, axes were found on them.

The Police also impounded their Toyota 4Runner with registration number GW 4420-X.

Investigations revealed that, the suspects frequently visit the lands in the neighborhood, including those of Morton City, to take possession of tools belonging to workers employed by developers to build houses.

This intimidation and threats to inflict harm forces the workers to leave the site out of fear.

In an interview with Adom News, Benjamin Awuzu, the owner of the land, commended the Central East Regional Police Command for swift intervention.

Benjamin Awuzu said these land guards attacked a pregnant woman after she failed to give them money.

