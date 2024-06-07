Ghana’s forest cover declines by 30% in 20 years – Environment Minister

She said this significant loss has resulted in soil erosion, nutrient depletion, and reduced water retention capacity.
Speaking at the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) observance of World Environment Day in Accra, the Mfantsiman Member of Parliament emphasised that, this deforestation has particularly impacted the Upper East and Upper West Regions.
She said the regions have experienced severe environmental degradation as a result of the extensive loss of forest cover.
“Regular drought now has a disastrous impact on agriculture, water supply and food security, especially in the Northern Regions. Crop yields have decreased, and drought susceptibility has grown” the Environment Minister said.
The event featured an exhibition to commemorate the day, aimed to raise awareness and promote efforts towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future for Ghana.
The theme for this year’s Green Ghana Day is “Desertification and Drought Resilience – Journey to a Greener Future,” reflecting the nation’s focus on combating desertification and enhancing drought resilience.