Ghana’s forest cover declines by 30% in 20 years – Environment Minister

The Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI), Ophelia Mensah Hayford has stated that Ghana has lost 30% of its forest cover over the past 20 years due to agricultural expansion, logging, and mining.

She said this significant loss has resulted in soil erosion, nutrient depletion, and reduced water retention capacity.

Speaking at the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) observance of World Environment Day in Accra, the Mfantsiman Member of Parliament emphasised that, this deforestation has particularly impacted the Upper East and Upper West Regions.