Some residents at Gomoa Okyereko and adjoining communities along the Accra-Winneba Highway are risking their lives to catch fingerlings following the collapse of a bridge on River Ayensu.

The Central Regional Minister, Justine Marigold Assan disclosed this on Adom FM midday news, Kasiebo is Tasty.

She said majority of the women are nursing mothers carrying their babies which makes the situation dangerous.

“It is a sad day for the people in the Central region. Some are also risking their lives in search of fingerlings in the water and it is a dangerous sight,” she lamented.

The fingerlings are believed to have been swept from a fish farm in the area whose owner, Samuel Opoku is devastated over his loss.

The Minister appealed to the Police to intervene and get the residents off the road.

She said the Regional Coordinating Council is effectively collaborating with the district to ensure immediate distribution of relief items.

Madam Assan added that, efforts are underway to get temporary settlements for the victims who now live in some churches in the area.

