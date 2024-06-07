The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) says it has provided shelter for individuals whose homes along the Accra-Winneba Highway were flooded.

Over 150 houses in Gomoa Mampong were affected after sections of the highway collapsed due to the diversion of the Ayensu River by a contractor working on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem on Thursday, the NADMO Coordinator for Gomoa East, Robert Hackman said urgent actions are ongoing to address the immediate crisis and mitigate further damage.

“We have mounted road signs to redirect vehicles and spoken to the contractor about reopening the road to allow the water to flow quickly because the highway serves millions of commuters,” he said.

The NADMO Coordinator also stated that, the affected victims have been evacuated and provided shelter at the nearest Pentecost church.

He also explained that “We had a meeting with the contractor before the commencement of the project, and unfortunately, this incident occurred despite our precautions. The river was redirected to prevent flooding, but it appears the water is now finding its own path.”

Mr Hackman noted that, NADMO is collaborating with relevant authorities to prevent further complications.

“I don’t want to place too much blame on the contractor. I believe this was a natural occurrence, but moving forward, we need to work together more closely to avoid such disruptions. The contractor is now more aware of the potential risks, and we will provide any technical advice necessary to ensure smoother operations in the future,” he added.

READ ALSO: