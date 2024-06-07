Ghana coach, Otto Addo has commended his team for their determination following a hard-fought victory against Mali in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

In the Matchday three encounter, the Black Stars faced the Eagles at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on Thursday night.

Mali initially took the lead with a goal from Kamory Doumbia before halftime. However, the Black Stars rallied, with Ernest Nuamah scoring twice, and Jordan Ayew securing the win with a fine strike.

After the match, the 43-year-old coach praised his team’s resilience.

“I think we had a very good fighting spirit, but this game was on the edge; it was 50/50,” Addo told the Ghana FA website.

“Mali had some good chances; they have a very good team. I don’t think it’s fair for the fans to boo the players, to be honest, because this game was even. In the end, our substitutes made the difference, we scored, and we are happy. But we had a very good fighting spirit, that is true,” he added.

The victory moves Ghana to second place with six points.

The Black Stars will next host the Central African Republic (CAR) in the Matchday four game on Monday, June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium.