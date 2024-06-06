Premierhub, a leading Tech Hub in Lagos Nigeria, proudly participated in the prestigious GITEX Africa 2024 (www.GITEXAfrica.com), held in Marrakech, Morocco. The event was a remarkable platform for tech enthusiasts, startups, and industry leaders to converge, showcasing the dynamic growth and potential of Africa’s tech ecosystem.

GITEX Africa 2024 witnessed significant international participation, with over 400 investors, 70% of whom were from abroad. This impressive turnout highlighted the increasing global interest in Morocco’s burgeoning tech landscape. The event facilitated the signing of several partnership agreements and memorandums of understanding between Moroccan and international companies, paving the way for future collaborations and innovations.

A central theme of this year’s GITEX Africa was the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in driving development across the continent. Ms. Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, emphasized, “AI will be a very important technological transformative power in Africa, given the talent that comes from Africa, particularly Morocco.” The event featured numerous global experts who provided invaluable insights into the future of the AI economy, underscoring the continent’s potential in this field.

Key highlights from the event included:

Huawei’s EM2.0 Model: At the Africa Carrier Cloud Transformation Summit 2024, Huawei introduced its pioneering digital transformation path for African operators, focusing on “Enable New Growth Beyond Connectivity.”

Parsys Telemedicine’s Innovation: Parsys Telemedicine showcased their telemedicine station, marking the first introduction of such technology in Africa, demonstrating the power of collaboration and innovation.

Orange Maroc and AWS Partnership: Orange Maroc announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to drive digital innovation across the continent, promising future game-changing developments.

In an exciting development, GITEX GLOBAL announced the launch of GITEX Nigeria, Africa’s largest single digital economy event. With the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) of Nigeria as the Strategic Partner Sponsor, this event aims to present AI Everything, GITEX Future Finance, GITEX Health Tech 5.0, and North Star Startups and Scaleups, further integrating the Nigerian tech ecosystem into GITEX Africa and extending its reach into GITEX GLOBAL events in Dubai and Berlin.

Premierhub’s participation in GITEX Africa 2024 underscored our commitment to driving technological innovation and collaboration within Africa. From insightful keynotes to engaging panel discussions, the event covered the latest trends and innovations in tech, reinforcing Africa’s position as a key player in the global tech industry.

As we move forward, Premierhub remains dedicated to connecting, innovating, and inspiring through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships. Stay tuned for more updates and exciting developments as we continue to lead the way in Africa’s digital future.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GITEX Africa.

About Premierhub:

Premierhub is a tech hub focused on innovative solutions and digital transformation providing Coworking space, Private office, Training room, Boardroom, Event hall to mention a few to startups. We aim to harness the power of technology to drive growth and development across various sectors in Africa and beyond.