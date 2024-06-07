Despite the government’s initiative to cover the cost of dialysis for renal patients for six months, some patients at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital say they are yet to benefit from it.

According to a patient, since the announcement, each time he attends a dialysis session, he was made to pay.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Nana Boakye Yiadom, he explained that when he visited the hospital and inquired about the free dialysis, he was told that the hospital had yet to receive a notice to commence the implementation.

“There was no directive that I shouldn’t pay. I came here I asked them and they said yes, we have to pay because they have not received any directive that I shouldn’t pay.”.

He said that if the news about the payment was indeed true, the hospital would have to refund his money.

Meanwhile, the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital is currently holding an urgent meeting with top hospital administrators to discuss lingering challenges surrounding the delivery of the free renal service announced by the National Health Insurance Authority.

On June 3, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) announced the commencement of a six-month free dialysis support programme for renal patients from June to December 2024.

The support, as explained in a statement released by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) dated June 1, noted that beneficiaries of the dialysis programme have been divided into two categories – Vulnerable groups [patients aged below 18 and above 60] and persons aged 18 to 59 years.

