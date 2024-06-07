Flagbearer of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, is advocating for Ghanaians to offer his political party the opportunity to take over the affairs of the state.

According to him, Ghana’s economy is in distress, affecting all sectors of the country because the electorate solely recycle leadership between the two political parties.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Election Brief on June 6, he explained that the APC has taken note of this and has developed a policy to change the mindset of Ghanaians.

“The APC has big and good policies, our first policy is the mindset. Change of mindset. Ghanaians need to begin to change their mindset towards their own country and how we manage our economy.

“We must change our mindset so as to embrace these new policies that the APC is bringing on board. We have to change our attitude,” he said.

The presidential aspirant said that if given the political mandate, he would initiate an economic lockdown.

He clarified thatt, an economic lockdown involves closing the country’s borders to imports and focusing on domestic production of goods.

Mr Ayariga insisted that if the government had been proactive, it would have learned from the COVID-19 lockdown, during which the country struggled to sustain itself for more than two weeks due to insufficient food and resources.

He stressed that the funds currently used to import certain food items could be better invested in building infrastructure and pursuing industrialisation.

