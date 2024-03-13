All People’s Congress (APC) is now the greatest threat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), founder and flagbearer, Hassan Ayariga has said.

According to him, APC is now attractive and has majority of Ghanaians eager to join to help the party capture power in the upcoming general election.

Mr Ayariga made this statement on Adom FM’s Naket Kasiebo following his re-election as APC flagbearer to contest the general election for the third time.

His election occurred during a peaceful walk and National Delegates Congress held at the Haske Event Centre in Asawase, Kumasi, on Saturday, March 9.

The presidential candidate stated the turnout at the event reflects APC’s increasing popularity and the surge in momentum as the 2024 elections approach.

“Members from both the NPP and NDC have called to testify that APC is now on a different level. Some have expressed fear I will give them a tough time but all we are seeking to do is to capture power and bring the needed change,” he said.

Listen to the APC flagbearer in the video above:

