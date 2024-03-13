Two people have been reported dead in two separate accidents at a spot close to the Oda River bridge near Esereso in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti region.

A middle-aged was reported dead after he was knocked down by a hit-and-run driver at about 2pm on Tuesday.

He has been identified as 50-year-old Charles, a resident of Esereso.

Two hours later, the driver of a KIA Rio salon car was pulled out unconscious after his car plunged into the Oda River.

The Assemblyman for Esereso East Electoral Area, Amoateng Opoku Emmanuel confirmed the incident in an interview with Nhyira FM.

Residents of Esereso, who are angered by the development want authorities to introduce safety measures on the stretch, which is under construction.



A large crowd gathered around the bridge as personnel of the Fire Service and police supervised the removal of the vehicle from the river.

Residents say the spot has gained notoriety for motor accidents.

ALSO READ: