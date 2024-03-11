A yet-to-be identified ambulance driver has come under criticisms on social media after a video of him speeding pass an accident scene surfaced.

The accident according to reports occurred on the Cape Coast Mankessim road in the Central region on Sunday.

The accident is said to have occurred in a collision involving two four-wheel vehicles which were badly mangled.

In the video, some bystanders were seen clearing the road to allow traffic to move while others attended to the victims to rush them to the hospital.

With the rescue efforts still ongoing, an ambulance passed by the scene but no support was offered.

The driver went his way despite attempts by bystanders to stop it.

The reason behind the driver’s action is not known, however, some social media users who have sighted the video have heavily condemned him.

Watch the video below: