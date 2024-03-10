Hassan Ayariga has clinched the All People’s Congress (APC) flagbearer position for the 2024 elections.

His election occurred during a peaceful walk and National Delegates Congress held at the Haske Event Centre in Asawase, Kumasi, on Saturday, March 9.

Mr Ayariga, a known figure in Ghanaian politics, has amassed support from diverse segments of the population throughout his political career.

Participants at the walk and National Delegates Congress overwhelmingly endorsed Mr Ayariga as the ideal candidate to lead Ghana and instigate the much-needed change in the country.

They expressed confidence in his capacity to tackle the various challenges confronting the nation and guide it towards a brighter future.

The event underscored the APC’s unity and strength, with members from across the country rallying behind their party and its leadership.

The turnout at the event reflects the increasing popularity of Dr Hassan Ayariga and the APC, signaling a surge in momentum as the 2024 elections approach.

