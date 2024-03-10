Incumbent Sunyani East Member of Parliament (MP) Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, has retained the candidacy as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the 2024 election.

This was after the primary held on March 9, 2024.

Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh obtained 460 out of the 799 valid votes cast, defeating his sole competitor, Ambassador George Kumi, a former envoy.

The constituency and five others did not participate in the parliamentary primaries held on January 27, 2024.

This was as a result of a court injunction on the primary in Sunyani East.

Following his victory in the internal election, the MP will be seeking a fifth term to represent the constituency.

