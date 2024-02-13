The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has opened nominations for its parliamentary primary in the Sunyani East constituency of the Bono Region.

The nomination will open on Wednesday, February 14, and officially close on Saturday, February 17.

A statement signed by General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, explained aspirants are expected to purchase a non-refundable nomination form at GH₵3,000.

Additionally, all aspirants except the incumbent Member of Parliament will be expected to pay an amount of GH₵40,000 as party development fees.

However, women, youth, and persons with disability will have a 50 per cent rebate on their filing fees,

The constituency and five others did not participate in the parliamentary primaries held on January 27, 2024.

This was as a result of a court injunction on the primary in Sunyani East.

Below is the full statement: