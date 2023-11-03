The New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries in the Sunyani East constituency has been put on hold, the Electoral Commission (EC) has confirmed.

Delegates in the constituency would therefore be disenfranchised, as the NPP goes to the poll on Saturday, November 4, to elect a flagbearer to lead the party in the 2024 election.

According to party sources, a High Court in Sunyani had set aside the constituency album following an injunction filed by some aggrieved members of the party in relation to the constituency primaries held early on this year.

The Bono Regional Director of the EC, Young Asirifi confirmed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on the preparation for the conduct of the primary in the region.

He said the EC in the region had received election materials, which had been kept safe at the regional armory, saying all was set for the conduct of the elections, and added the commission had also engaged and trained its electoral officers as well.

Meanwhile, more than 6,000 delegates are expected to cast their ballots in the presidential primary, to be conducted in the 10 remaining constituencies of the region.

Kofi Ofosu Boateng, the Bono Regional Secretary of the NPP told the GNA that “the police have assured us of absolute security.”

“The EC is handling all the electoral processes and arrangements are geared up awaiting tomorrow for the elections,” he stated.

