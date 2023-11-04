Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is confident he will emerge as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer ahead of the 2024 election.

According to him, he has actively campaigned and believes delegates will reward his hard work with their votes.

Dr Bawumia, however, said he will not be complacent but will leave everything in the hands of God.

He made these remarks after casting his vote at the NPP headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra.

“I don’t want to make any prediction but reasonably, I am confident of victory. It is all in the hands of God and I pray I will be elected as flagbearer” he said.

Dr Bawumia said he is happy about the transparent nature of the process.

The Vice President also used the opportunity to encourage delegates to maintain a peaceful atmosphere at the voting centers.

ALSO READ: