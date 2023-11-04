It was a lively atmosphere as Ablekuma West Member of Parliament, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, arrived at the polling station to vote in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential election.

Clad in a white dress, the MP was flanked by two females and walked towards delegates who were in a queue to exercise their franchise.

Mrs Ekuful’s presence brought to bear the rapport that exists between her and the constituents which chanted Mama 1.

However, in line with her support for Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who is number two on the ballot sheet, a delegate suggested she is called Mama 2 instead.

The change was quickly accepted by the delegates who began chanting Mama 2, causing the MP to laugh.

