A yet-to-identified man has been arrested at the Awutu Bereku voting centre in the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential election.

He reportedly engaged a delegate in a scuffle that was swiftly curtailed by personnel of the Ghana Police Service.

It is however not clear if he is also part of the delegates.

The intervention of the police officers prevented the confusion from escalating and disrupting the electoral process.

Adom News’ Kofi Adjei who was on the ground reported that, the police found a knife on him after his arrest.

Calm has, however, been restored following the invention by the police.

ALSO READ:

Watch the video attached above: