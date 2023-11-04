Hours into the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primaries, there have been allegations of vote-buying at various polling centers.

Two leading candidates, Kennedy Agyapong and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have been accused of offering money to delegates in exchange for votes.

In the La Dade Kotokopon constituency, some delegates claim to have received GH¢450 from the Vice President’s camp.

Meanwhile, a viral social media video features a candidate named Sir Collins, who explained that he chose to vote for Kennedy Agyapong because he found his financial offer more appealing than that of the Vice President.

In an interview on Accra-based GHOne TV, Collins said Dr. Bawumia’s offer of GH¢400 per delegate an insult.

He could not fathom why Kennedy Agyapong, who has less support from government appointees and the party’s rank and file, was offering GH¢300 is the Vice President who has all the resources at his disposal is offering just GH¢400.

“I voted for Ken,” Collins stated in Twi, going on to explain, “Bawumia has the support of ministers, MCEs, and government officials, yet they gave us GH¢400 while Ken gave us GH¢300. That’s an insult. How can you have the support of everyone and give us GH¢400 when an individual like Ken is giving us GH¢300” he fumed

On GTV, another delegate named Samed Nuhu, who confirmed being a polling station executive, urged the delegates in the Krowor constituency not to let the money they have received from the candidates influence their decisions.

He admitted to receiving money from both Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong’s camps but promised to vote for the person he believes will best serve the party.

While he confessed to voting for Dr. Bawumia, he also revealed that he had received an envelope from Kennedy Agyapong but expressed disappointment at the amount.

“I have finished voting and gone for my envelope, but the money isn’t much. The process has been smooth and without issues. The people are conducting themselves well, so it’s going on smoothly. I also took an envelope from Ken. I didn’t have to fight for it, but they gave it to me. I haven’t opened the envelopes yet,” he remarked.

In the Ellembelle constituency, some delegates have expressed dissatisfaction, claiming that the money they received falls short of their expectations.

Angry polling station executives in Ellembelle have accused the election committee of cheating.

They said, “We were told that they would give us GH¢400100 each to cover the cost of transportation to Nkroful to vote, but they have only provided us with GH¢450.”

“They have cheated us because this money is from the national headquarters, and it’s not fair at all. We are urging the national executives to instruct our constituency executives to rectify the situation by adding the missing GH¢50 before we depart” they added.

