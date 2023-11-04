Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the Awutu Senya East constituency are alleging the altercation of the album for the presidential primary.

Over 50 names are reportedly missing while 50 ghost names have been detected in the register.

The constituency Council of Patrons Chairman, Nana Ekow Animda, confirmed the development in an interview on Adom News.

“We compiled all the names and sent it to the headquarters but we have realised some of the names have been omitted and others we don’t know have been added,” he said.

Nana Ekow indicated the Electoral Commission (EC) officer has been notified and a proposal for the constituency album which has all the names of eligible delegates to be used.

However, the Chairman said the EC has turned down their request, stating the regional office has to be informed about the situation.

“The EC officer said he has been given an order to use only the register from the headquarters so it is only his boss at the regional officer who can instruct him to act otherwise,” he added.

Nana Ekow has said they are trying everything within their power to resolve the issue before the information gets to delegates to avoid any chaos.

Meanwhile, there are threats the election will not proceed if the discrepancies are not addressed.

