Few hours to the presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), some constituencies in the Ashanti Region are contesting the voters’ register.

Delegates in the Asokwa constituency for instance are claiming some names were not captured in the register.

However, the Electoral Commission (EC) in a meeting with the constituency executives has rejected a proposal for a supplementary register.

The Ashanti Regional EC boss, Benjamin Bannor Bio, has said a rectification can only be done by the NPP’s Election Committee through the Commission’s headquarters.

Already, election materials have been dispatched to various districts of the Ashanti Region.

Mr. Bio said the materials will remain in custody of the police.

