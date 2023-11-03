The Director of Electoral Services for the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, has sent a message to delegates ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) upcoming polls on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

With over 200,000 party delegates expected to participate in this crucial poll, Dr. Quaicoe emphasized the importance of adhering to electoral laws and procedures.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, on Friday, he urged delegates to refrain from taking photos of their ballots, as this action is in direct violation of the laws governing the electoral process.

“Every law on elections is in place and it is imperative that the sanctity of the secret ballot is upheld. It is vital that all delegates respect the laws and maintain the integrity of the voting process. Any attempt to capture your vote on camera will result in your ballot being disqualified” he said.

Dr. Quaicoe said if any delegates choose to disregard these laws, they will be handed over to the police for appropriate action.

Regarding the logistics of the election, he explained that, voting will commence at 7: am and end at 2:pm.

The elections, he said will be conducted at the district level, and the results will then be sent to the regional offices for collation.

Subsequently, all data will be forwarded to the EC office in Accra for final tabulation and the official results will be announced at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The NPP is committed to breaking the eight-year election cycle jinx and is diligently preparing for this significant electoral event.

Four aspirants are currently in the running to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as NPP gears up for its flagbearer election on November 4, 2023.