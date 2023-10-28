President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says government will continue to ensure that Ghana’s Northern frontiers are well protected against terrorist infiltration.

The President said this when received a donation of 105 military vehicles worth €20m from the European Union(EU) at a ceremony in Accra.

According to him, recent attempts by terrorists and extremist groups to expand their activities from the Sahel to coastal West Africa are obvious and they pose a substantial security risk to Ghanaians.

He indicated that, this is the reason why government has to enhance its counter-terrorism mechanisms.

Akufo-Addo noted that, no single country can succeed in the fight against terrorism and thanked the European Union for the kind gesture.

The High Representative and Vice President of EU, Joseph Borrell Fontelles stated that the Union is concerned about the growing terrorism in Sahel and West Africa hence the decision to support the country and the region as a whole in dealing with the situation.

National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah who was also at the ceremony commended the EU for the vehicles.

