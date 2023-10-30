The annual National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) turns 30 this year and for its pearl anniversary, three schools who are not new to the contest are battling for the championship trophy and bragging rights.

The stage is impeccably set for the much-anticipated grand finale featuring the top three contenders, Achimota School, Opoku Ware School and Presbyterian Boys SHS.

Opoku Ware School, PRESEC Legon, and Achimota School outshone some of their most formidable rivals in the thrilling semi-final matches to reach the finals.

Collectively, these three educational institutions boast an impressive tally of 11 championship titles. With such a storied history, they are no strangers to the intense battleground of the grand finale.

The impending finale promises to be an electrifying clash of intellect and knowledge, representing a true battle among former champions.

For Achimota School and Opoku Ware, this is a golden opportunity to seek redemption, as they aim to avenge their losses to PRESEC Legon in the 2009 and 2020 finals, respectively.

In the meantime, the defending champions, PRESEC, have their sights set on an exceptional feat: securing back-to-back victories. As the current titleholders, they aspire to clinch their 8th trophy, further solidifying their position as record holders in the competition’s illustrious history.

Below is the rich history and legacy that these three formidable schools bring into this eagerly awaited contest:

Presbyterian Boys SHS (PRESEC Legon)

Established in 1938

NSMQ record holders (Most trophies)

7-time champions (1995, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2020 and 2022)

12 appearances at the finals

1st Runner-up on four occasions

The only school to win trophy back-to-back

Reigning Greater Accra Regional Champions

4-time Regional Champions (2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023)

Motto: “In Lumine Tuo Videbimus Lumen” (In Thy Light We Shall See Light)

Opoku Ware School (OWASS)

Established in 1952

2-time champions (1997 and 2002)

Nine appearances at the finals

1st runner-up on five occasions (1995, 2003, 2005, 2008 and 2016)

2nd runner-up on one occasion (2020)

2022 Ashanti Regional Champions

Motto: Deus Lux Scientiae (God is the Light of Knowledge)

Achimota School (Motown)