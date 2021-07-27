The Achimota School has joined scores of Ghanaians to mourn a young engineer based in the United States of America, Andrew Amuna.

Mr Amuna reportedly died after he drowned while swimming at the Granite Point Snake River with his colleagues on a fishing expedition, Saturday afternoon.

The School took to its official Facebook page to pen a brief message backed by a video from his speech at his graduation.

He was said to be a Chapel Prefect in the 2013 year group while with the Guggisberg House.

The post, among other things, touted the academic exploits of the 27-year-old man.

Mr Amuna graduated with Masters in Electrical Engineering in December 2020 from the University of North Carolina and was the 2020 Graduate School Commencement Speaker.

He obtained his bachelor’s degree in Electrical/ Electronic Engineering from KNUST.

READ ON:

Until his demise, he was working at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories as an Associate Engineer- Engineering Rotation Programme.

Check out the full post below: