The Ghana Health Service has ordered the restriction of movement to and from the Achimota School.

The school authorities have since been directed neither to allow anyone to visit the premises nor allow anyone to go out for the next two weeks.

This comes after some 135 students of the school tested positive for Covid-19, with most cases said to be the new Delta variant.

Hence, the directive is part of measures to contain the virus and prevent it from spreading to the communities.

The Director of Public Health at GHS, Dr Franklin Asiedu Bekoe, confirmed the partial lockdown in an interview with Joy News.

He added that Day Students of the school are supposed to stay at home for the next two weeks.

“We are not going to allow any visitation in the school for the next two weeks. The day students are going to be kept at home for the next two weeks, while those who are positive [for COVID-19] are going to be kept in isolation,” he explained.

READ ALSO: