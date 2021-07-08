The Police in Bawku of the Upper East region has arrested three persons in connection with motorbike robberies in the area.

The suspects have been identified as Solomon Alima, 28 years; Mumuni Bawa, 33; and Atampulgri Akolgo, 44.

These persons, according to the Police, have been stealing and dishonestly receiving motorbikes usually at gun points.

The Police, in a statement, said they were arrested as part of an exercise to clamp down on crime in the area.

“Suspect Alima sold a stolen motorbike to Bawa and when they were exchanging the motorbike for cash at the dawn of Sunday 4th July 2021, the Police arrested them, following a tip-off.

“A search at the residence of Bawa at Gingande a suburb of Bawku led to the retrieval of another motorbike and eight fake motorbike registration numbers shown in the attached picture. Several notes of dollars (USD) suspected to be fake were also retrieved,” parts of the statement read.

The statement added Bawa admitted to the regular purchase of stolen motorbikes from different persons and sale of same at Bawku and surrounding communities or at Dapango, a community in neighbouring Togo.

All three suspects were arraigned before the Bolgatanga Magistrate Court on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, but the case was adjourned to July 26 for Police to embark on further investigations.

Read the full statement below:

ALSO READ: