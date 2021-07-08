The National Labour Commission (NLC) has ordered the Ministry of Health to, within two months, construct a fence wall around Pantang Hospital in Accra.

This follows a meeting between the NLC and leadership of the Pantang Hospital.

NLC in a press statement dated Wednesday, July 7, 2021, has directed that the construction begins on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

This follows an indefinite strike by workers at the Hospital over encroachment of their lands which they said was putting their lives and that of patients at risk.

The workers insist that they would not return to work until the hospital is 80% fenced.

NLC has also directed that the Ministry of Interior provides security for the staff in the construction timelines.

The staff is also expected to immediately resume work as the relevant institutions work on the other directives issued.

“The Ministry of Interior, National Security and the Municipal Security Committee should provide Pantang Hospital with the requisite adequate security to ensure a working environment,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, all parties are expected to report to the commission on 4th August 2021.

Read the full statement below:

ALSO READ: