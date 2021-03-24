The Management of Pantang Hospital has expressed worry over encroachment on the hospital’s lands.

According to them, several appeals to the authorities over the last few years to stop the indiscriminate developments around them, threatening the lives of patients and staff, have been ignored.

Hospital Director, Dr Frank Baning, disclosed this on the ‘Beyi W’ano’ segment of Adom 106.3 FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday.

READ ALSO:

The saddest thing he said was that some people have even been given permits and have built structures right in front of the hospital’s mortuary, a situation he said poses health hazards and disrupts activities of the hospital

“We are not being treated fairly as a hospital. I am not sure people will even recognise the hospital when they visit there because structures have been built around and even in front of the hospital. Some have even been given the permit to build on our lands. These developments threaten the lives of patients in the hospital,” he said.

He said they have written to all the institutions that matter but nothing has been done about it.

Dr Baning said the building of homes on the land will not only undermine the security of Ghana’s second-largest psychiatric hospital but will also endanger the lives of the new owners.

He has, therefore, called on the government to immediately come to the aid of the Hospital before more lands are taken.