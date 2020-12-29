The chiefs and people of Tinkong Apau in the Akuapem North Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region can now boast of clean water after a newly constructed mechanised borehole was handed over to them.

The borehole was constructed and handed over to them by community-based company, Siriami Farms Limited with support from Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem team.

Following Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem’s Beyi W’ano social segment that shed light on their plight, Siriami Farms Limited pledged to construct a borehole for them.

Tinkong residents get potable water

This was after host of the show, Chief Jerry Forson launched the #BoreholesforTinkongApaunow campaign in October this year as a means to rally support for the residents.

Prior to the donation, the over 8,000 members of Tinkong Community battled various skin diseases.

Tinkong residents get potable water

The narrative has, however, been changed with the intervention of Siriami Farms and Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem team.

The Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem team on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, joined Siriami Farms to have the borehole commissioned for use by the community.

Chief Executive Officer of Siriami Farms Limited, Nelson Acquah, responsible for the borehole, in an interview, said the initiative formed part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility aimed at improving the lives of persons living in the community.

According to him, the company, in addition to the borehole, gifted the community a vast land for pig rearing.

This, he posits, will provide community members with a source of income.

Tinkong residents get potable water

The beneficiary community expressed gratitude to the company and Adom FM for the intervention.

Chief of the area, Nana Wontumi Peprah IV, lauded the company and all who supported in diverse ways to provide a borehole for his community, indicating the women and girls in the community used to trek far distances in search of water.

Tinkong residents get potable water

Promising to properly maintain the borehole to enable it last for a long time, the chief appealed to the company and other non-governmental organisations to assist the community with another borehole to adequately serve the large population.