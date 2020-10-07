Residents at Tinkong Apau in the Eastern region have received the good news that will put smiles on their faces.

Inhabitants of this community, for years, are forced to share their only source of water in the area with animals.

Following Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem’s Beyi w’ano social segment that shed light on their plight, a community-based company has pledged to construct a borehole for them.

This was after host of the show, Chief Jerry Forson on Wednesday launched #Boreholes for Tinkong Apau now, as a means to rally support for the residents.

A worker from the company, who only gave his name as Mr Kwame, assured CJ as he is widely known that they will by the close of next week fulfil their promise.

Chief of the area, Nana Wontumi Peprah IV, had earlier revealed all attempts to get the appropriate authorities to provide a potable source of water have proved futile despite numerous promises.

Meanwhile, there is still a clarion call from CJ for listeners and well-meaning Ghanaians to support the construction of a second mechanised borehole.

Donations can be sent to mobile money number 0556614196.