In a video fast circulating on the internet, one performer, who looks a lot like singer Kuami Eugene, garnered attention when he grabbed the mic to perform at a funeral.

Looking at the video critically, some of the crowd could hardly notice the difference and started hailing him ahead of his energetic performance.

Clad in all-black attire, Kuami Eugene’s doppelganger made sure to leave no stone unturned while he mimicked the ‘Open Gate’ hitmaker’s dance moves to amaze his fans.

The only way social media users could spot the difference was his afro hair because the Rockstar has braided his.