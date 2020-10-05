Beautiful and acclaimed most decent actress and Ghanaian female celebrity, Jackie Appiah, has opened up on how her family, specifically her son, reacted to the news that she was pregnant.

She said her son, Damien Agyemang, looked at her and asked if she was indeed pregnant as was widely reported by the media.

She said: “My son looked at me and said ‘Ah mummy but they said you are pregnant. Are you pregnant?’”

Commenting further on the issue, the actress said the media likes to make stories where there are none.

Therefore, she does not have time to address such unnecessary gossips. “If they say I am pregnant, then the media impregnated me. As for the media, I am even shocked,” she told the press in an interview.