Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has stunned fans with her gorgeous dance moves in a new video.

The actress was full of smiles as she dances to KiDi’s ‘Enjoyment’ song amid cheers from those sitting close to her.

The video was shot at the launch of the Adonko Next Level Energy Drink held at the Holiday Inn Hotel recently in Accra.

She was spotted sitting comfortably in her seat and was moving her body according to the rhythm while throwing her hands in the air.