Actress Jackie Appiah has dispelled reports of being pregnant, describing them as mere rumours.

This follows news on social media that she is heavy and will soon put to birth.

However, the actress, speaking in an interview, urged fans and the general public to ignore the news.

“Please ignore all rumours, it is not true, I don’t entertain unnecessary rumours, do I look like a pregnant woman here?” she quizzed flaunting her belly.

She stressed: “Please ignore the rumours. I love you all; ignore all rumours.”

Listen to Jackie in the video attached below: