Popular Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has expressed worry over how deep comic actor Benson Nana Yaw Boateng cares about her and decided to impress her.

The comedian, popularly known as Funny Face, disclosed he has rented bodyguards for the sake of the screen goddess though he could not afford, an act which she believes it is too much for her to contend with.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared the video which captured the latter’s actions in the presence of the guards.

He happily sang and jammed to Lil Shaker’s ‘letter to Jackie Appiah’ track.

Captioning the video, Miss Appiah requested for advice from her followers: “I am finished, but @therealfunnyface why did u go rent bodyguards?? Pls, Fam any Advice?”

Watch the video below: