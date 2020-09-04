Shatta Wale has been a major source of inspiration through his music and lifestyle, and one person who still carries his legacy is Wanlov The Kubolor.

Known for his unusual dressing, Kubolor said his fashion sense was learnt from the Dancehall King.

To prove his outfit is not as weird as Ghanaians describe it, Wanlov posted a throwback photo of then Bandana who happily rocked a white shirt and wrapper (informal kaba and slit) to a school event.

The dressing was well accepted, as another friend of Bandana was also seen donning similar outfit.

In a bid to preserve culture and his manhood, Wanlov insists his ‘kaba and slit’ dressing will forever remain, despite criticisms.