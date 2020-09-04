Reigning ‘Artiste of the Year’ at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMAs), Kuami Eugene, has lauded the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Shaributu.

According to the young artiste, the prayers of the Chief Imam helped him in winning the overall award at the 21st edition of the VGMAs.

He said this during an interview on Accra-based Happy FM, where he stressed on his relationship with the Chief Imam.

Meanwhile, the ‘Rockstar’, as he is widely known, after winning the award presented it to Dr Sahributu and sought his blessings in further endeavours.

“The Chief Imam is a Fadama Man and I am a Fadama boy so it was easy getting access to him. I was extremely thrilled when he remembered by name.

“I had to swerve my fans to prevent them from mugging me when I was going to see him. He prayed for me and blessed me and for that I am eternally grateful,” he eulogised.