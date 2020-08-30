Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene has won the Artiste of the Year award at the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2020.

Known in real life as Eugene Kwame Marfo, the highlife musician who has serenaded his fans with hit songs since rising onto the music scene had earlier bagged the Highlife Artiste of the Year award on the same night.

This brings to three consecutive years, the number of times he has won in that Highlife category in the annual award scheme.

The Lynx Entertainment signee secured the top price on the night amid stiff competition from Sarkodie, Diana Hamilton, Medikal and Kofi Kinaata in the coveted category.