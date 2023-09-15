Ghanaian dance artist, Incredible Zigi is advocating for category for dancers in future Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The choreographer said Ghanaian dancers play a big role in Ghana’s music industry.

“When Adjetey Sowah was presenting an award at the VGMA, he said it’s about time we recognise the efforts of dancers who play big roles in the music industry because dance and music go hand in hand” he said on Property FM in Cape Coast.

Incredible Zigi said if dancers are celebrated at VGMA, Ghanaians will see the importance of the talent.

“When it comes to VGMA, everybody is watching to see who wins the Artiste of the Year so if that is the platform where dancers are celebrated, the whole Ghana will see our importance,” he added.

