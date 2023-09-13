Ghanaian broadcaster and fashion designer, Kofi Okyere Darko, popularly known as KOD says he never really considered marriage while growing up.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, he disclosed that he did not want to let go of his freedom.

“I didn’t ever think I will get married, I like my freedom,” he said.

The fashion designer said that growing up, his parents were permissive, which gave him the space to make his own choices with parental guidance when needed.

“My parents were not hard on me, I didn’t have a regimented life, just live your life, as in when you went wrong, they would correct you. Forever I wanted to just be in the air and fly like a bird,” KOD said.

He revealed that, he married his current wife, Ophelia Crossland due to the influence of his sisters and friends.

According to him, anytime his friends met him and Ophelia, they always complimented on how they would look good together.

“My sisters were really part of it and my friends, everyone who met Ophelia was like charlie this is your wife,” he said.

KOD who also doubles as the CEO of the clothing line, ‘Nineteen 57’ said his wife has been very supportive and influential in his life.

“She has changed me in so many ways, as growing up she has taught me to be subtle in the things I wear.”

“You know that saying, behind every great man there is always that woman, I don’t know if because she is not so tall, but she is right behind me and you can’t see her but she is the one who pulls all the strings, keeps me very grounded,” the CEO shared.

Kofi-Okyere Darko is the founder of the annual fashion and music event, Rhythms on Da Runway.

He won the 2015 Most Stylish Radio Personality of the Year at the Glitz Style Awards.

KOD was also nominated Male Fashion Celebrity Icon of the Year at the 2016 Ghana Fashion Awards.

MORE: