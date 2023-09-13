In a bid to combat the chronic shortage of books in public libraries in Accra, the Ghana Library Authority (GLA) has taken a groundbreaking step to launch of the Accra Book Flood project.

This visionary initiative was unveiled by Second Lady, Samira Bawumia during the commemoration of International Literacy Day in Accra.

The Accra Book Flood project aims to alleviate the alarming scarcity of books in libraries of the capital city.

Developed in partnership with UNESCO and generously supported by the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects, this venture marks a significant milestone in the promotion of literacy in Ghana.

The launch of this vital initiative coincided with the celebration of International Literacy Day, emphasizing its relevance and the urgent need for such interventions to bridge the literacy gap in the region.

Speaking at the event, Second Lady Samira Bawumia passionately called on other organizations and stakeholders to rally behind the project.

Her plea underscores the importance of collective efforts in ensuring the success of this endeavour, which promises to have a profound impact on the education and intellectual development of the community.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Library Authority, Hayford Siaw, said the initiative was born out of a pressing need to make books more accessible to the people in Accra to foster a culture of reading and lifelong learning.

The Accra Book Flood project is a collaboration between government bodies, international organizations, and philanthropic endeavours, highlighting the power of unity in addressing educational challenges.

With this initiative, Accra takes a giant stride towards promoting literacy, enriching minds, and cultivating a vibrant culture of reading within the city.

As Accra’s libraries are replenished with a wealth of knowledge and stories, this ambitious project promises to be a beacon of hope, driving literacy rates upward and inspiring a new generation of avid readers and learners.

The Accra Book Flood project is not just about books; it’s about nurturing a brighter and more educated future for all.